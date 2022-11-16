© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile to gather donated weather gear and provisions for Lane County's homeless

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM PST
HomelessMan_Camp_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A homeless man in Eugene sits outside his shelter.

With frigid and damp winter weather expected through February, several local organizations are launching an all-out push to gather supplies - for the unhoused.

Called Operation Winter Survival Stockpile, the major drive event is Friday, November 18 from 10am-4pm. Tents, blankets, socks, rain ponchos, and similar items can be dropped off at the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak Street in downtown Eugene. It's hosting the event along with CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets.)

Maria Cortez is program coordinator with Lane County Health and Human Services, the third partner in this effort.

“There are roughly 3,000 unhoused and unsheltered individuals throughout Lane County,” said Cortez. “Winter after winter, having access to those types of supplies is essential for saving lives.”

After the one-day donation drive, people can still donate and drop off goods at First Christian Church on weekdays from 10am-2pm. Distribution will be prioritized for homeless outreach providers, including CAHOOTS.

“There’s a huge need for keeping your feet dry,” Cortez explained. “If you don’t have warm feet, the rest of your body can’t be warm. Also things like wool blankets, wool socks. That can go a long way for folks and prevent them from getting too wet.”

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile also has a wish-list on Amazon, which you can find here.

@2022, KLCC.

Tags
Housing & Homelessness homelessnesshomeless rateCAHOOTSLane County homeless
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content