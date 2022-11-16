Operation Winter Survival Stockpile to gather donated weather gear and provisions for Lane County's homeless

With frigid and damp winter weather expected through February, several local organizations are launching an all-out push to gather supplies - for the unhoused.

Called Operation Winter Survival Stockpile, the major drive event is Friday, November 18 from 10am-4pm. Tents, blankets, socks, rain ponchos, and similar items can be dropped off at the First Christian Church at 1166 Oak Street in downtown Eugene. It's hosting the event along with CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets.)

Maria Cortez is program coordinator with Lane County Health and Human Services, the third partner in this effort.

“There are roughly 3,000 unhoused and unsheltered individuals throughout Lane County,” said Cortez. “Winter after winter, having access to those types of supplies is essential for saving lives.”

After the one-day donation drive, people can still donate and drop off goods at First Christian Church on weekdays from 10am-2pm. Distribution will be prioritized for homeless outreach providers, including CAHOOTS.

“There’s a huge need for keeping your feet dry,” Cortez explained. “If you don’t have warm feet, the rest of your body can’t be warm. Also things like wool blankets, wool socks. That can go a long way for folks and prevent them from getting too wet.”

Operation Winter Survival Stockpile also has a wish-list on Amazon, which you can find here.

