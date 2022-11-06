Furor erupts against Eugene donut shop after video of owner confronting homeless woman goes viral

A Eugene donut shop owner is in hot water after reportedly drenching a homeless woman this weekend.

A viral video first shared on Reddit gives a first-person perspective of Dean Weaver approaching a woman seated near a trailer just outside a dumpster and Anytime Car Wash. She is quiet and still, perhaps asleep, with a skateboard, soft drink container, and other belongings nearby.

A second later, the camera tilts away from her, and there’s a splashing sound.

The woman screams profanities, and asks “What is wrong with you?” She rises, and continues yelling at Weaver.

YouTube.com In a still from the video posted to Reddit and other sites, a woman screams and says she's been covered in water. Dizzy Dean's Donuts owner Dean Weaver told local TV news station KEZI that he was pouring a pitcher of water at a fire that had been behind the woman.

Weaver owns Dizzy Dean’s Donuts. He did not return KLCC’s requests for comment, but told KEZI that he was aiming for a fire behind the woman and denied throwing water on her. Weaver added he was concerned about past fires in the area, and suspects an ex-worker of his posted the video.

Questions still persist among skeptics as to what happened, and what Weaver claims.

“You just dumped water all over me!” cries the woman in the video.

“Yes!” replies Weaver.

“I don’t even have any f***in’ clothes to change into! Thank you!” she wails, standing over the debris.

“It’s all your fault,” says Weaver, who is walking away. He then enters the side door to the donut shop. Laughter can be heard before the video ends.

Given that the homeless woman complained of having no change of clothes on a day when temps hovered largely in the 40s, Eugene Police are seeking tips on the woman’s identity, condition, and whereabouts. An EPD spokesperson told KLCC that several officers attempted an area check for the woman based on her clothing description, and are still working to find her.

EPD dispatchers first received a report around 5:39pm on Saturday regarding a person who had posted to a social media platform “that showed a woman who is homeless having water thrown on her.”

Meanwhile, Bizzy Jean’s Donuts – a former Dizzy Dean’s franchisee in Springfield–wants locals to know their business is not the same one mired in controversy.

