Egan Warming Centers, St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County’s cold-weather shelter program, is opening a new site in Springfield.

While the warming center season begins on Nov. 15 each year, the shelters have not opened yet based on current forecasts.

The Springfield shelter will join two adult shelters and one youth shelter planned to operate in Eugene this winter.

Lane Transit District will continue to provide free transport to and from Egan shelters.

The warming shelters are located at:



Lane Events Center at the Lane County Fairgrounds, 763 W. 13th Ave., will serve as the primary adult shelter site in Eugene when it’s not committed to another prescheduled use.

“The Zone” in Eugene, a former retail property purchased and renovated by SVdP, is at 530 Hwy. 99 N, just north of the nonprofit’s Eugene Service Station day shelter. It will serve as a shelter site for adults whenever needed.

In Springfield, Egan will operate on-demand from a modular tent shelter in the parking lot of the former WareMart store at the corner of Mohawk and Centennial boulevards.

First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. in Eugene, will again serve as Egan’s youth warming site when needed (for people younger than 18)