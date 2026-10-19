As winter approaches, Egan Warming Center operators contend with slashed funds, uncertainty over Springfield site

With colder weather on the horizon, preparations are underway for a local network of warming centers. Besides reduced funds, it’s also uncertain if a Springfield site will be available.

St. Vincent de Paul plans to operate three Egan Warming Centers across the Eugene-Springfield metro area. These facilities open up for overnight stays when the outside temperature drops below freezing. Bill Bernard, the organization’s director of operations, told KLCC that over the last year and a half, disruptions at the federal level have essentially halved funding for operations.

“Last year we had record private donations that allowed us to keep operating,” said Bernard. “We had more volunteers, we had to get more creative and buckle down to figure out ways to provide our service at a lower cost. But we made it happen, and St. Vincent de Paul will continue to do that this year.”

Joel Gorthy, St. Vincent de Paul In this undated photo, the St. Vincent de Paul Egan Warming Center is set up in Springfield. Operators are unsure if they'll be using this site for the 2026-27 winter season.

Bernard says one concern is whether or not Springfield will have a warming center this year, as some commercial tenants there have raised concerns.

“It’s a challenge sometimes to get people to understand that we’re going to do all we can, we’re gonna keep it clean, we’re gonna be good neighbors,” said Bernard. “Sometimes it’s tough to make the sale.”

If all goes to plan, St. Vincent de Paul will run warming centers at SVdP’s “The Zone” building on Highway 99, the Lane Events Center at the fairgrounds (when available) and the Springfield site at Mohawk and Centennial for the modular warming tent setup.

Bernard says he hopes they can work with the previous Springfield location again, but he welcomes referrals to other potential places in Springfield that are close to LTD bus lines and have gravel lots to accommodate tents.

As for volunteers, Bernard says the current numbers are generally lower than normal for this time of year. “But in fairness it tends to happen later in the season, more a waterfall than a trickle. So I’m not panicking yet.”

Typically the warming centers have 800-1000 volunteers signed on through the winter, “with active participation of 350 to 500 through the season,” said Bernard. He said donations of cold winter clothing such as gender-neutral coats and socks are important.

People are encouraged to volunteer or arrange donation drop-offs at St. Vincent de Paul’s website. Bernard says volunteer positions can be with warming site clients, or behind-the-scenes such as organizing donations or food preparation.

The Egan Warming Centers are named for Thomas Egan, a Korean War veteran who froze to death in the Eugene streets in 2008.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

