© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Shelter From the Storm: The Egan Warming Centers

By Michael Dunne
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST
Volunteers
Egan Warming Center
Volunteers

It’s officially winter in Oregon. The days are short and the nights are long, damp and cold. As the holidays continue, it’s easy to forget that there are so many people who are going to spend tonight on the very edge of survivability because they don’t have shelter.

For a few of those people, they might be lucky enough tonight to get a bed and a hot meal at one of community’s true lifesavers – the Egan Warming Center.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, we'll hear from a host of voices about this collection of shelters which literally saves lives when the temperature dips below freezing. And you hear these same voices tell you that it’s not nearly enough to satisfy our region’s growing need for shelter during bad weather – in both brutally cold, and hot conditions.

Our guests on the show included:

· Eugene Mayor, Lucy Vinis

· Tim Black from St. Vincent DePaul and The Egan Warming Centers

· Volunteers Melissa Takush and Charlotte Helmer

· And Lane County Public Health’s Dr. Patrick Luedtke

Here is a link to information, including volunteer opportunities, at the Egan Warming Center:

Egan Warming Center

 

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes