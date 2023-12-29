Shelter From the Storm: The Egan Warming Centers

It’s officially winter in Oregon. The days are short and the nights are long, damp and cold. As the holidays continue, it’s easy to forget that there are so many people who are going to spend tonight on the very edge of survivability because they don’t have shelter.

For a few of those people, they might be lucky enough tonight to get a bed and a hot meal at one of community’s true lifesavers – the Egan Warming Center.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, we'll hear from a host of voices about this collection of shelters which literally saves lives when the temperature dips below freezing. And you hear these same voices tell you that it’s not nearly enough to satisfy our region’s growing need for shelter during bad weather – in both brutally cold, and hot conditions.

Our guests on the show included:

· Eugene Mayor, Lucy Vinis

· Tim Black from St. Vincent DePaul and The Egan Warming Centers

· Volunteers Melissa Takush and Charlotte Helmer

· And Lane County Public Health’s Dr. Patrick Luedtke

Here is a link to information, including volunteer opportunities, at the Egan Warming Center:

Egan Warming Center



