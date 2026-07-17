Grand opening set for new Santa Clara Community Park

The new community park in Eugene’s Santa Clara neighborhood is set to celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, July 18, after construction finished last year. The celebration was put off until now so the new amenities could be used in warmer weather.

Phase one of construction is complete and includes a playground, community gathering center and a spray-and-play area. There are new picnic tables, restrooms and parking to accommodate the new facilities as well.

Future plans include pickleball, basketball and sand volleyball courts alongside more community gathering spaces. Down the line, there are plans for a community center and pool facility, and if there is space they hope to add a dog park

A pedestrian bridge was put up in September that now connects the north and south sides of the park. The City of Eugene’s landscape architect, Mark Kosmos, said that before, someone would have to climb through a ravine to get to the other side of the park.

The city has also added new soft-surface walking trails and bike paths throughout the park, some of which will connect to later extensions of the park.

Kosmos said the new park has been attracting attention from in and outside of the Santa Clara neighborhood, even though the park is only designed to serve a two-mile radius.

“We have heard that people are coming from other parts of town to come visit it, just to see the spray play and just see the playground.” Kosmos said.

The grand opening is Saturday at 11 a.m.. After the opening ceremony there will be live music, food trucks, games and a pet parade.

The park is located at 860 River Loop 2 in Eugene.