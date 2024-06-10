© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Eugene Parks Foundation: Making exceptional city parks

By Michael Dunne
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:32 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Ariel Lissman, Executive Director of the Eugene Parks Foundation which exists to fund, maintain and create exceptional parks in Eugene. It’s mission is to create parks that aren’t just for families with young children, but spaces that cater to everyone at every state of life.

Parks can be taken for granted but, when folks start thinking about the amenities that help define what good quality of life means for a city, parks suddenly become a huge plus.

And like anything that adds to a community’s benefit, parks need resources and money to survive.

