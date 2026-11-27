Christmas ornaments have been hidden along 25 forested trails across Oregon’s national forests this holiday season.

The ninth annual ornament scavenger hunt, which is spread across the Umpqua, Willamette, Siuslaw and Mt. Hood National Forests, started Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 31.

Cascade Volunteers, the group that hides the ornaments, has already placed 300 ornaments and will hide a second round soon.

Melinda Martin, a board member with Cascade Volunteers, said the scavenger hunt is designed with all ages in mind. Some ornaments are within the first half mile on a trail, and some are closer to the end.

"We want to encourage kids and families and make it a little easier to find,” Martin said. “We do have some challenging ones. If the hike is a longer one, you might have to hike another mile or two to find an ornament."

She said hikers should take safety precautions while being out in the winter and stay on the trail while looking for ornaments.

"You might have to reach around a tree, or under a branch or a rock, but they are all visible from the trail," Martin said.

There are ornaments hidden along the North Ridge Trail on Marys Peak, in the McKenzie River Ranger District and in the Middle Fork Ranger District, as well as other trails in parks and National Forests across the state.

There is also a family friendly, all-abilities event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the McKenzie River Discovery Center, where ornaments will be hidden along accessible trails. There will also be food trucks and other festivities at the event.

Those that find ornaments can also enter to win a prize.