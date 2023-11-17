© 2023 KLCC

Willamette Valley Ornament Hunt returns to area forests

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM PST
A wooden ornament with a field and grapes
Willamette Valley Visitors Association
The annual Willamette Valley Ornament Hunt runs from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association has launched their 6th annual ornament hunt in area forests.

200 locally-crafted wooden ornaments have been hidden along non-wilderness trails on the Willamette National Forest's Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts, and in the Umpqua National Forest’s Cottage Grove Ranger District.

Hikers who find the ornaments can register to win this year's grand prize, which includes a two-night getaway in the Willamette Valley.

Organizers say the hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities.

The tradition was born in 2018 when the Willamette National Forest provided the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

The hunt runs from Nov. 17 though Dec. 31. More information and a list of participating trails can be found at the Willamette Valley Visitors Association’s website.
Willamette National Forest Umpqua National Forest Willamette Valley
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
