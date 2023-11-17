Willamette Valley Ornament Hunt returns to area forests

The Willamette Valley Visitors Association has launched their 6th annual ornament hunt in area forests.

200 locally-crafted wooden ornaments have been hidden along non-wilderness trails on the Willamette National Forest's Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River, and Middle Fork Ranger Districts, and in the Umpqua National Forest’s Cottage Grove Ranger District.

Hikers who find the ornaments can register to win this year's grand prize, which includes a two-night getaway in the Willamette Valley.

Organizers say the hunt encourages local communities and travelers to connect with public lands and increase outdoor recreation activities.

The tradition was born in 2018 when the Willamette National Forest provided the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

The hunt runs from Nov. 17 though Dec. 31. More information and a list of participating trails can be found at the Willamette Valley Visitors Association’s website.