Oregon governor asks for federal emergency declaration for counties impacted by December storms

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:31 PM PST
A two-lane road that is covered with debris from a landslide.
ODOT
Oregon Highway 229 is closed about 10 miles north of Siletz due to a landslide. ODOT distributed this photo on Dec. 12, 2025.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency for nine counties impacted by December storm damage.

An atmospheric river that passed over the Pacific Northwest in December caused widespread power outages, flooding and landslides. Kotek has asked for an emergency declaration for Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Hood River, Clackamas, Polk, Tillamook, Union and Yamhill Counties.

Kotek said those counties sustained more than $15 million in damages.

If the president approves her request, it would allow impacted communities to obtain financial help with debris removal and infrastructure repairs. They could also get support for long-term projects that could make them more resilient against future disasters.
