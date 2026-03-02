Nurses at Riverbend join their medical colleagues in no confidence vote in leadership

A majority of nurses at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend in Springfield say they have no confidence in their administrators.

Frontline nurses held a vote of no confidence in chief hospital executive Jim McGovern, and chief medical officer Kim Ruscher.

The vote was held between Feb. 23 and March 1, according to the Oregon Nurses Association.

The union says 98 percent of nurses who participated said they have no confidence in the ability of PeaceHealth executives to meet the mission of providing outstanding patient care and promoting the health of the community.

This comes after the majority of medical staff at Sacred Heart Riverbend voted no confidence in PeaceHealth’s executives last week.

ONA says its nurses strongly support local ER doctors and have asked PeaceHealth executives to reverse their decision to contract with an out-of-state group to provide emergency care instead of renewing the contract with Eugene Emergency Physicians.

