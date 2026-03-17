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Highway 229 near Siletz remains closed amidst unsafe landslide conditions

KLCC
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:33 PM PDT
A drone photo of a landslide
ODOT
Although the area had seen landslides before, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries says the December slide north of Siletz was unusual for its size.

A section of Highway 229 between Kernville and Siletz remains closed after a December landslide.

In an update Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said saturated ground has made it too dangerous for work crews. The slide destroyed about 1,000 feet of road and the area is still unstable.

Drivers should expect longer travel times to continue indefinitely. ODOT said it has launched a webpage on repair efforts.

ODOT's official detour sends drivers around the slide via Highway 20 and 101. For people heading between Siletz and Lincoln City, the detour adds approximately 10 miles to the trip.

The agency said the repair timeline and cost will likely be as significant as designing a new road.

The next steps, when conditions improve, is for the state to install monitoring equipment. ODOT said the tools will measure how the soil and rock layers are shifting below the surface.
Tags
News Briefs SiletzHighway 229Oregon Department of TransportationOregon Coast
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