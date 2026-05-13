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Utah police officer being investigated after offensive EPD bodycam footage leaked

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:45 AM PDT

A second police officer is being investigated for a racist, profane and derogatory phone conversation captured on a Eugene officer’s bodycam.

Last weekend, seven-year Eugene Police Department veteran Martin Siller abruptly resigned after video from January 30th was posted online. It shows Siller talking to someone on a cell phone as he patrols the Eugene Federal Building during the January protests. The two joke about protesters being gassed and not having jobs, then making racist comments about Black people.

As reported by Double-Sided Media, an officer with the Grantsville Police Department in Utah is now reportedly being investigated as the other party Siller talked to in the bodycam footage.

Critics of the exchange include EPD Chief Skinner and Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson. The independent police auditor says he’ll look into making sure the EPD isn’t cultivating an unprofessional and biased culture.
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Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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