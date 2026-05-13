Utah police officer being investigated after offensive EPD bodycam footage leaked

A second police officer is being investigated for a racist, profane and derogatory phone conversation captured on a Eugene officer’s bodycam.

Last weekend, seven-year Eugene Police Department veteran Martin Siller abruptly resigned after video from January 30th was posted online. It shows Siller talking to someone on a cell phone as he patrols the Eugene Federal Building during the January protests. The two joke about protesters being gassed and not having jobs, then making racist comments about Black people.

As reported by Double-Sided Media , an officer with the Grantsville Police Department in Utah is now reportedly being investigated as the other party Siller talked to in the bodycam footage.

Critics of the exchange include EPD Chief Skinner and Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson. The independent police auditor says he’ll look into making sure the EPD isn’t cultivating an unprofessional and biased culture.