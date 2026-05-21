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Willamalane levy still too close to call

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:22 AM PDT
A city park. A sign reads "Guy Lee Park." There are trees in the background.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Willamalane Park & Recreation District operates more than 40 parks and recreational facilities in the Springfield area, including Guy Lee Park in northwest Springfield, pictured on May 1, 2026.

The fate of the Willamalane Parks and Recreation District’s levy is still too close to call. As of Thursday morning, the funding measure was falling short by 94 votes, according to preliminary results.

With its passage uncertain, Willamalane leaders have postponed upcoming budget meetings. If it fails, the district will need to cut about $1.7 million in services.

In a statement Wednesday, Willamalane Executive Director Michael Wargo said if the levy falls short, the district is “committed to serving our community and will find a way to continue to do so.”

The district already made about a million dollars in budget cuts last year.

If it passes, the average homeowner would pay an additional $49 a year.
Tags
News Briefs Willamalane Parks and Recreation DistrictElectionsMay 2026 Primary
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
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