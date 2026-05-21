Willamalane levy still too close to call

The fate of the Willamalane Parks and Recreation District’s levy is still too close to call. As of Thursday morning, the funding measure was falling short by 94 votes, according to preliminary results.

With its passage uncertain, Willamalane leaders have postponed upcoming budget meetings. If it fails, the district will need to cut about $1.7 million in services.

In a statement Wednesday, Willamalane Executive Director Michael Wargo said if the levy falls short, the district is “committed to serving our community and will find a way to continue to do so.”

The district already made about a million dollars in budget cuts last year.