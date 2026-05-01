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Willamalane asks voters for 5-year levy to sustain services

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM PDT
A city park. A sign reads "Guy Lee Park." There are trees in the background.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Willamalane Park and Recreation District operates more than 40 parks and recreational facilities in the Springfield area, including Guy Lee Park in northwest Springfield, pictured on May 1, 2026.

Willamalane Park and Recreation District is asking voters for a five-year increase in their levy to preserve existing services.

Willamalane Executive Director Michael Wargo said the district has already cut costs and is pursuing new opportunities for revenue, like sponsorships, that he hopes will bear fruit by the time the levy expires.

"I don't feel like this is going to be a serial ask of the taxpayers,” Wargo said. “We really feel confident and comfortable that in six years, we're going to be in a great financial spot to continue to do what we do best, and that's enriching the lives of everyone we serve."

Wargo said Willamalane has asked voters for additional resources for specific programs or projects, like childcare, but this is the first district-wide operations levy in decades.

The levy will increase the district’s tax rate by 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The typical taxpayer would pay an additional $4.10 a month.

Ballots must be returned by Election Day, May 19.
Tags
Politics & Government WillamalaneElectionsMay 2026 PrimarySpringfield
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
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