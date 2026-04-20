Springfield School District will soon start process to find interim superintendent

The Springfield School Board is learning more about the process of finding an interim superintendent.

A search firm hired by the board, Grundmeyer Leader Services, laid out the potential timeline during a meeting Monday.

The previous Springfield superintendent resigned in February after months of discord between him, the community, and some board members about layoffs , curriculum and other issues.

The board, which has also had turnover in leadership with the former chair resigning, appointed Jodi O’Mara, a former top administrator with the Mapleton School District, to finish out the school year.

During Monday’s meeting, Board member Amber Langworthy said she was hoping for a strong communicator, and candidates with a track record of transparency.

“A collaborative leader as well, someone who's willing to listen to board members and to listen to the community members and show actionable care," Langworthy said.

Current Board Chair Jonathan Light said he believed the community was looking for a transformative leader who is creative, and innovative.

Whoever is chosen as superintendent will be on a one-year contract for next school year.

An anonymous survey will soon be available for the community to provide feedback on leadership qualities and the district’s needs.

The Board will narrow candidates next month and hopes to bring finalists to the district for in-person interviews in early June.

All superintendent candidates will be vetted by the search firm, and final decisions on who to interview and move on in the process will be made by the board.

The interim superintendent will make between $210,000 and $250,000 a year.