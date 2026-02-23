Springfield School Board chooses former Mapleton School District leader as acting superintendent

The Springfield School Board unanimously chose the former top administrator of the Mapleton School District as its acting superintendent on Monday.

Jodi O’Mara has had a more than 30-year-career in education, 10 of which were in the role of superintendent. In her interview last week, she told board members she hoped to quote “calm the waters” at the increasingly turbulent district.

Board members had deadlocked three times Friday, but said they used the weekend to reflect.

Board Chair Jonathan Light said he realized his initial first choice, Principal of the Academy of Arts and Academics Ame Beard, may not yet have the experience needed to get the district to the end of the school year.

"We're on an obviously short time frame,” Light said. “but there are things behind the scenes, not the big picture, the little picture stuff, that you can only know when you're in that superintendent role."

School Board Member Nicole De Graff said O’Mara has the skills the district needs. She said O’Mara also submitted a transition plan that impressed her, and was confident she would win school district staff’s respect.

"She has done the actual work of superintendent,” De Graff said. “Though the school was small she had to wear many hats as she had mentioned. And, she led teams through complex challenges, including COVID."

Current superintendent Todd Hamilton’s last day is Friday.

O’Mara will start March 2 and lead the district for the rest of the school year.

In her role as superintendent, O’Mara will be tasked with guiding the district through the process of closing a $10.4 million budget gap .

Springfield Schools are also facing a state curriculum investigation , a recall effort targeting two board members, a potential lawsuit from its outgoing superintendent and assistant superintendent, and anger from the community over mid-year layoffs .

On Monday, the school board also authorized Light to negotiate a resignation agreement with the assistant superintendent, David Collins.

The School District has not yet started the process to find an interim superintendent. That person will lead the district on a one year contract, starting in July, while the board goes through the process of finding a permanent superintendent.

