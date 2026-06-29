Oregon parks officials ask public to not use fireworks on beaches, state parks

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Oregon State parks officials are urging the public to not set off fireworks on public land.

Fireworks are illegal in Oregon State Parks and on the ocean shore. In a news release this month, Parks officials said fireworks generated more than 230 pounds of trash on just four beaches around Lincoln City during last year’s holiday. Across all Oregon beaches, thousands of pounds of firework debris is cleaned up each year.

They’re also a danger to people and animals and can easily spark wildfires. Park rangers are focused on educating visitors this summer, but do have the authority to issue citations.

“Just one rogue spark can create a wildfire,” said Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Emergency Manager Jamen Lee. “We work closely with our local partners to minimize the risk of fires and ask that visitors follow any fire restrictions.”