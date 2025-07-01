What fireworks are legal, and where they are banned or restricted in western Oregon

Firework season is currently underway in Oregon. The annual 14-day legal firework purchasing period kicked off on June 23 ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

While fireworks can be legally purchased statewide until July 6, many cities and agencies impose tight restrictions on their sale and use to prevent the risk of accidental fires, injuries and disturbances.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is promoting safe holiday celebrations with its message: “Keep it legal. Keep it safe.” The agency is reminding people to practice its “four Bs” of safe fireworks use:



Be prepared: Have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Be safe: Keep children and pets at a safe distance. Never light fireworks near dry vegetation.

Be responsible: Don’t relight “duds.” After lighting a firework, soak them in water before disposing.

Be aware: Only use legal fireworks and only where they are allowed.

In Oregon, legal fireworks must remain on the ground and cannot travel more than 12 inches into the air without a permit.

Fireworks that exceed those limits, including bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers, are considered illegal. Violators can face a class B misdemeanor and fines of up to $2,500.

Here’s what to know to stay safe — and legal — this fireworks season.

Brian Bull / KLCC Fireworks in a residential neighborhood.

Oregon’s fireworks ban

Though fireworks are now available for sale, they’re not allowed to be used in many locations across Oregon. Below is a list of fireworks restrictions across the state.



Public lands and parks

National parks and forests

Bureau of Land Management lands

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service properties

Oregon state beaches, parks and campgrounds

Oregon Parks and Recreation Spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton said they encourage visitors to enjoy its vast parks, but that they must leave the fireworks behind.

“We love families coming together to celebrate the holidays, picnics, camping and enjoying lakes and rivers,” Knowlton said. “We just don’t allow fireworks within Oregon state parks or the entire ocean shore.”

Knowlton said fireworks pose a “significant danger” to visitors, wildlife and buildings.

So far in June, the state has already closed or evacuated three state parks due to nearby wildfires.

“It really highlights the danger of any kind of sparks or explosives in those areas,” Knowlton said.

Knowlton encourages visitors to “know before you go” by visiting the state parks website to learn more about its burn bans and firework restrictions.

Firework usage in protected areas also poses a danger to protected species disturbed by the loud noise of explosives.

Last year, following the Fourth of July, volunteers near Lincoln City collected nearly 1,000 pounds of trash, with firework debris being a top collected item.

“That debris directly impacts the ecological resilience of our beaches, oceans and wildlife,” Laurel Hillman, ocean shore resource coordinator at Oregon State Parks, said in a press release.

Lane County

The City of Eugene enacted a ban on all fireworks within city limits in 2022.

That means it's illegal to sell, light, detonate or display any “consumer” fireworks anywhere in the city of Eugene at any time. The ordinance allows “display” fireworks only between July 3 and July 5. "A commercial operator's certification and permit is required to use display fireworks," according to the city's website.

The city is holding a pair of fireworks "amnesty turn-in" days this week.

Fireworks are prohibited in unincorporated Lane County during Fire Season as declared by the Oregon State Forester.

Fire season was declared statewide on July 1.

Lincoln County

In Lincoln County, officials have banned the use of fireworks in coastal cities including Yachats, Waldport, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City.

The city of Newport, which typically allows for legal firework use, enacted a ban this summer, effective through Oct. 15, amid a heightened risk of wildfires.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

KLCC's Rachael McDonald contributed to this story.