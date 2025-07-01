© 2025 KLCC

Eugene Springfield Fire to hold illegal fireworks amnesty turn-in days

KLCC
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:28 PM PDT

Eugene Springfield Fire Department will hold two events where people can turn in illegal fireworks without fear of repercussions.

The events will take place on July 2 and 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the department’s main office at the northwest corner of 2nd Avenue and Chambers Street in Eugene.

Fireworks law varies between the two cities. Eugene’s fireworks ban includes an exception for a handful of small products such as sparklers, snakes and snappers. There are no prohibitions beyond state law in Springfield.
