Eugene Springfield Fire to hold illegal fireworks amnesty turn-in days

Eugene Springfield Fire Department will hold two events where people can turn in illegal fireworks without fear of repercussions.

The events will take place on July 2 and 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the department’s main office at the northwest corner of 2nd Avenue and Chambers Street in Eugene.

Fireworks law varies between the two cities. Eugene’s fireworks ban includes an exception for a handful of small products such as sparklers, snakes and snappers. There are no prohibitions beyond state law in Springfield.