Eugene man dies in Willamette River Monday

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said another person died in the Willamette River this week after falling from a watercraft.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Shabbir Ali Kahn Panni from Eugene fell from a vessel near Clearwater Landing Monday afternoon. He was rescued by firefighters and quickly transported to the hospital, but did not survive.

This death comes after two men drowned in the Willamette River last week. It’s unknown whether the man who died Monday was wearing a lifejacket. The Sheriff's Office says an official cause of death has not yet been released.

