© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire officials urge public to not start vehicle fires after five blazes spark near Riddle

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published July 31, 2026 at 11:05 AM PDT
Fire officials say five small vegetation fires that sparked Thursday morning. Preliminary reports indicate the fires were sparked by a vehicle.
Courtesy of Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Riddle Fire Protection District
Fire officials say five small vegetation fires that sparked Thursday morning. Preliminary reports indicate the fires were sparked by a vehicle.

Fire officials in Douglas County are urging the public to avoid starting fires with their vehicles after five were sparked Thursday near a roadway in the Riddle area.

Several surrounding fire districts and Cow Creek Tribal fire management were able to quickly suppress the fires. Rachael Pope, public information officer with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said early reports indicate they were likely human caused, potentially from a vehicle.

"Most of the time, they're accidental fire starts,” Pope said. “They’re not necessarily intentional, but there are things that we can do to be proactive to help decrease and eliminate those human caused fires, especially when it comes to vehicles and travel."

Fires can be sparked by bad catalytic converters, worn down brakes or a dangling tow chain. Pope said motorists should avoid driving through dry grass and make sure their vehicles are maintained.
Tags
News Briefs Douglas CountyWildfires2026 Oregon wildfires
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content