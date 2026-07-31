Fire officials urge public to not start vehicle fires after five blazes spark near Riddle

Fire officials in Douglas County are urging the public to avoid starting fires with their vehicles after five were sparked Thursday near a roadway in the Riddle area.

Several surrounding fire districts and Cow Creek Tribal fire management were able to quickly suppress the fires. Rachael Pope, public information officer with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said early reports indicate they were likely human caused, potentially from a vehicle.

"Most of the time, they're accidental fire starts,” Pope said. “They’re not necessarily intentional, but there are things that we can do to be proactive to help decrease and eliminate those human caused fires, especially when it comes to vehicles and travel."

Fires can be sparked by bad catalytic converters, worn down brakes or a dangling tow chain. Pope said motorists should avoid driving through dry grass and make sure their vehicles are maintained.