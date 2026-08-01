Rainbow Water District customers see rate increase for planned replacement wells

Customers of the Rainbow Water District, which serves the outskirts of Springfield, saw a 7.5% increase in their rates this summer.

Rainbow Water District Superintendent Jamie Porter says the new rates will help make up for the anticipated loss of Springfield Utility Board revenue. SUB has purchased drinking water from Rainbow for decades, but is developing a new source on the McKenzie River.

"So our funding is all about planning for a future when we will have some lower income, but at the same time, have some expenses and need to invest in replacement wells," Porter said.

The increase will also be set aside for investments for two new wells. Those will replace older wells that will fall short of future, tighter federal limits on PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

According to the district, the original forecasted increase was 15%, but grants and other outside funding from settlements made up the difference.

Rainbow Water District serves about 2,400 homes on the northern and western edges of Springfield, primarily outside of city limits.

