Passage of levy is "only way" to afford fire protection for Rainbow Water District

Rainbow Water District serves residents on the north and west outskirts of Springfield. Voters in the district are being asked to renew a 5-year local option levy to maintain fire protection services, currently contracted with Eugene-Springfield Fire Department.

Marla Casley is an officer on the board of Rainbow Water District. She says a ‘yes’ vote is the only way to keep fire and emergency services.

Screen shot from Facebook. Marla Casley is Secretary/Treasurer on the board of Rainbow Water District.

“If the levy were not to pass, Rainbow could not afford to pay Eugene-Springfield Fire for the fire protection that they provide our customers,” she said. “Without that fire protection, we’re not safe as a community.”

Along with its permanent rate, the Rainbow levy would cost residents $1.71 per $1,000 dollars accessed home value. It’s estimated to generate more than $4.4 million dollars by 2029.