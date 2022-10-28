© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Passage of levy is "only way" to afford fire protection for Rainbow Water District

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 28, 2022 at 3:03 AM PDT
Rainbow boys image.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
The Rainbow Water District dates back to the 1940s. This archived photo was shown by Jamie Porter during a Springfield City Club discussion about the levy.

Rainbow Water District serves residents on the north and west outskirts of Springfield. Voters in the district are being asked to renew a 5-year local option levy to maintain fire protection services, currently contracted with Eugene-Springfield Fire Department.

Marla Casley is an officer on the board of Rainbow Water District. She says a ‘yes’ vote is the only way to keep fire and emergency services.

Marla Casley.jpg
Screen shot from Facebook.
Marla Casley is Secretary/Treasurer on the board of Rainbow Water District.

“If the levy were not to pass, Rainbow could not afford to pay Eugene-Springfield Fire for the fire protection that they provide our customers,” she said. “Without that fire protection, we’re not safe as a community.”

Along with its permanent rate, the Rainbow levy would cost residents $1.71 per $1,000 dollars accessed home value. It’s estimated to generate more than $4.4 million dollars by 2029.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
