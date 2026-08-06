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Some relief from smoky air is coming to the Willamette Valley Friday

KLCC
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM PDT
Autzen Stadium on the very smoky day of Aug. 6, 2026.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Autzen Stadium as seen through hazy air from the top of Skinner Butte on Aug. 6, 2026

Smoke is expected to begin to move out of the Willamette Valley Thursday night and Friday.

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency said the Eugene Springfield metro area, Blue River and Oakridge are under an air quality advisory Thursday along with much of the state. LRAPA says this has been the most significant smoke event the Willamette Valley has seen in several years.

The National Weather Service Heat Advisory for the inland valleys expires Thursday at 11 p.m.. LRAPA said temperatures should moderate heading into the weekend, which should ease the tension between keeping windows closed for smoke and keeping homes cool.

Some Thursday events were cancelled because of unhealthy air quality, including the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration scheduled for 7 p.m. at Alton Baker Park in Eugene.

Tags
News Briefs Wildfire SmokeWildfire SmokeAir QualityLRAPA2026 Oregon wildfires
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