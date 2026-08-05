Here’s what you need to know about air quality in the Willamette Valley

As firefighters continue working to contain wildfires burning more than 2 million acres in Oregon, most of the state will be blanketed with smoky air through at least Thursday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that, in many areas, the air quality will hover at unhealthy levels over the next couple of days.

An air quality advisory is in effect until Thursday for most of western Oregon, including the Willamette Valley.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Eugene/Springfield area, Corvallis, Salem, Bend and Cottage Grove is listed at an “unhealthy” level.

Some areas east of Bend are at “very unhealthy” levels. Prineville is at “hazardous” air pollution levels.

Coastal regions like Newport, Florence and Lincoln City are at “moderate” levels.

RELATED: Here's where to find a cooling center in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Corvallis, and more Oregon cities

The National Weather Service has also extended a heat advisory for the South Willamette Valley to last through Thursday night.

Travis Knudsen, executive director of the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, said it's important people are aware of the dual hazard.

He said people need to know how to avoid exposure to the smoke while also trying to stay cool amid the heat.

Experts are advising individuals to stay indoors during bouts of poor air quality and to use air purifiers — an air-conditioned, indoor space is ideal.

“Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems,” the NWS alert reads. “Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”

Kendra Schertell / KLCC The sky above downtown Eugene is covered in a blanket of haze on Aug. 5, 2026, a product of wildfire smoke from across the state.

What the Air Quality Indexes mean

The U.S. AQI measures the level of air pollution in a given area on a scale from 0 to 500. The higher the number, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern.

Here are the levels and recommended activities and protections according to AirNow :

Good: 0 to 50 – Air pollution poses little to no risk.

Moderate: 51 to 100 – Air quality is acceptable, but there may be risk for people who are especially sensitive to air pollution.



Unusually sensitive people should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: 101 to 150 – Members of sensitive groups can experience health effects. The general public may be less affected.



Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, young children or teenagers, pregnant women, minority populations and outdoor workers.

It’s OK for sensitive groups to be active outdoors, but they should take more breaks while watching for symptoms.

People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease should contact their health care provider if they are experiencing palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue.

Unhealthy: 151 to 200 – Members of the general public might experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.



The general public should reduce long or intense activities and take more breaks during outdoor activities.

Sensitive groups should avoid long or intense outdoor activities.

Very Unhealthy: 201 to 300 – A health alert is in effect. The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.



The general public should avoid long or intense outdoor activities and move them indoors.

Sensitive groups should avoid all physical activity outdoors and reschedule to a time when air quality is better.

Hazardous: 301 to 500 – A health warning of emergency conditions is in effect. Everyone is likely to be affected.



Everyone should avoid physical activity outdoors.

Sensitive groups should remain indoors and keep activity levels low.

For “unhealthy” through “hazardous” levels, it is recommended to stay inside with air conditioning. Without an air conditioner, though, staying inside with your windows closed may be dangerous.

A list of cooling locations can be found here . Individuals can also call 211.

Check current conditions at fire.airnow.gov or on the Oregon Smoke Information blog.

Watch how smoke is expected to move through the state

KLCC's Chris Lehman and Rachael McDonald, along with OPB reporters contributed to this post.