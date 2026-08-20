Amendment to add right to hunt and ranch closer to making the 2028 Oregon ballot

A voter initiative that could enshrine rights to hunting, ranching and other animal-related activities in the Oregon Constitution is a step closer to the 2028 ballot.

Organizers for the "Oregon Freedom Amendment" say Initiative Petition 25 is now in the hands of the Secretary of State’s elections division for writing of its official ballot title and summary.

The initiative would create rights to hunt, fish, farm, trap, ranch, grow food, and manage wildlife within the state.

To appear on the 2028 ballot, petitioners would still need to gather more than 100,000 valid signatures before the deadline to submit initiatives for the 2028 election.

The effort comes after several failed attempts to put an initiative on the Oregon ballot that would ban the killing of most animals.