Pilot project from City of Eugene and BRING helps local businesses cut energy costs

The City of Eugene is collaborating with recycling nonprofit, BRING, to pilot a sustainability program.

The project is helping local convenience stores Tom’s Market, Gilbert Street Market and Corner Market and Deli reduce energy use, operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The program fits into the city’s goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions, especially those from refrigerants, which make up 8% of local emissions.

With multiple grants and rebates helping fund the pilot, the business owners will be able to clean equipment and replace outdated appliances, like refrigerators and freezer doors.

The program is projected to save the businesses nearly $4,000 in annual energy costs between them.