© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BRING announces rebate program to help Lane County small businesses 'go green'

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:12 AM PST
A variety of LED lightbulbs
Courtesy of Unsplash
Among the many energy efficiency upgrades businesses can implement with the Green Business Grant is switching to LED lighting.

Small Businesses looking to “go green” have a new funding opportunity in Lane County.

Eugene’s reuse nonprofit, BRING, and Intuit—the company that makes QuickBooks—have partnered to provide $1,000 rebates for energy efficiency upgrades in the workplace. Think: LED lighting, HVAC or walk-in cooler maintenance, smart thermostats, strip curtains, even electric bikes.

BRING’s Executive Director Sonya Carlson said Oregon is one of only four states chosen to be a part of the Green Business Grant program.

“I would love to see some technological innovation and competitiveness," she said. "And I hope that we get enough interest in the program so that we can show that we have projects here and we’re worth funding and we can bring more dollars to the state.”

Any small business can sign up at BRING’s website. Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. Up to 45 businesses will be awarded.

Food and beverage business employees.
BRING
BRING reps say Oregon manufacturing and food and beverage businesses with fewer than 100 employees, can apply to receive $1,000 rebates for energy efficiency upgrades at work. The upgrades help integrate sustainability, reduce pollution, and increase profitability, they say.

To qualify for the Green Business Grant businesses must:

  1. Be located in Oregon
  2. Be under 100 employees
  3. Meet requirements of their local green business program. Lane County businesses complete the Rethink Business Ambassador certification tier
  4. Complete projects by May 30, 2025
  5. Be willing to have their impact story featured nationally

Carslon said the Green Business Engagement National Network (GBENN) and Intuit want to help small businesses save energy and money by implementing energy efficiency upgrades so they can operate more sustainably. Green Business Grant recipients will be notified in early March, project upgrades will be finished in May when the rebates will be awarded.
Tags
Economy & Business BRING RecyclingSonya Carlsonsmall businessesenergy efficiency upgradesQuickBooksGreen Business Engagement National Network
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content