BRING announces rebate program to help Lane County small businesses 'go green'

Small Businesses looking to “go green” have a new funding opportunity in Lane County.

Eugene’s reuse nonprofit, BRING, and Intuit—the company that makes QuickBooks—have partnered to provide $1,000 rebates for energy efficiency upgrades in the workplace. Think: LED lighting, HVAC or walk-in cooler maintenance, smart thermostats, strip curtains, even electric bikes.

BRING’s Executive Director Sonya Carlson said Oregon is one of only four states chosen to be a part of the Green Business Grant program.

“I would love to see some technological innovation and competitiveness," she said. "And I hope that we get enough interest in the program so that we can show that we have projects here and we’re worth funding and we can bring more dollars to the state.”

Any small business can sign up at BRING’s website. Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. Up to 45 businesses will be awarded.

To qualify for the Green Business Grant businesses must:



Be located in Oregon Be under 100 employees Meet requirements of their local green business program. Lane County businesses complete the Rethink Business Ambassador certification tier Complete projects by May 30, 2025 Be willing to have their impact story featured nationally