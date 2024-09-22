BRING opens donation site at Glenwood transfer station to recycle usable building materials

In a partnership with Lane County Waste Management, BRING recycling has set up a donation site at the Glenwood Transfer Station. The goal is to keep reusable materials out of the landfill.

Pulling into the garbage transfer station, BRING has set up right next to St. Vincent DePaul’s donation site. A big truck stands ready to accept any building materials fit to reuse. Think: siding, tiles, bricks, electrical items. Even the kitchen sink!

BRING Director Sonya Carlson describes the new donation location as a one-stop shop. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to reuse, to get materials to their highest and best use,” she said.

Pixabay At their auxiliary location at the Glenwood Transfer Station, BRING recycling will accept used building materials like siding, tiles, bricks, electrical items, windows, doors, lumber and much more.

Carlson hopes building contractors will consider donating any reusable items with BRING-- before dumping. “We see all the time that people put corrugated metal in the metal recycling at the Glenwood Transfer Station," said Carlson, "and it’s perfectly good material that we could easily sell and keep that from having to go back through a processing center to be turned back into corrugated metal”

BRING expects to recover over 180,000 pounds of materials this year. Carlson reminds folks they can save money on their dumping fees by donating first.

There are BRING and St. Vincent DePaul attendants at the Glenwood Transfer Station donation sites to help confirm what materials can be accepted. They won't ask for donations so people self-hauling garbage should check in first to see if anything they have to dump might be re-usable.

BRING will transfer donation materials back to their retail store, Planet Improvement Center, located in Glenwood. The recycling agency continues to accept donations at their main location.

You can find a comprehensive list of items for donation, or learn more about the waste management collaboration here: https://bringrecycling.org/

