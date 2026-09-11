City of Eugene hires new director of Public Works

The City of Eugene has selected Jody Yates as its new Public Works director.

Yates comes to Eugene from the Portland Bureau of Transportation, where she served four years as a Maintenance Operations group director. She brings 27 years of local government experience in Oregon, including work with Beaverton and Clackamas County.

She will begin her new role in October, one year after the director position became vacant.

“I am excited to be joining the Eugene community and leading the Public Works team,” Yates said in a press release. “They do amazing work making Eugene a safer, more equitable and livable space for all.”