USDA awards $11.7 million grant to Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for high-speed internet

The United States Department of Agriculture is awarding an $11.7 million grant to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to expand high-speed internet access in rural Lincoln County.

The network will connect to households south of the City of Siletz, the Town of Fruitvale west of Toledo and homes along Yaquina Bay Road and Hidden Valley Road.

The project is funded through the USDA Rural Development’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program, which provides funding to improve internet service in rural areas. USDA Rural Development supports economic growth, healthcare, education, housing and other resources for rural communities across the United States.