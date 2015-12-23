Heavy rains in parts of Oregon have increased risks of flooding and landslides, especially on the coast.

Jenny Demaris is the Emergency Manager for Lincoln County. She urges drivers traveling to or from the coast to check routes before leaving.

Demaris: “As our torrential amounts of rain saturate the soils up higher on the cliffs, that’s where you start to see these smaller clumps of dirt, large rocks, or even boulders lose their footing and then gravity takes effect and you find them on your roadway.”

Demaris also says water on the road may be hiding dangerous conditions, like sinkholes. She says to turn around if you encounter high water.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says driving conditions should improve over the Christmas holiday, but there may still be debris on certain routes.

