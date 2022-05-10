KLCC scores fourth consecutive "Overall Excellence" honor from RTDNA, as annual regional Murrow Awards announced

KLCC is pleased to announce it has been recognized with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA).

“It means so much to get the recognition of our journalistic peers in this prestigious competition,” said KLCC News Director, Rachael McDonald. “As a public radio station, we are very fortunate and grateful to have listener support, which helps make our work possible.”

For the fourth consecutive year, KLCC was recognized for Overall Excellence in the Small Market Radio Division for Region 1, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. The entry included a newscast by Love Cross, and reporting by Brian Bull, Rachael McDonald, Chris Lehman, Melorie Begay, Tiffany Eckert, and Aubrey Bulkeley.

The individual honors included Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for reporter Brian Bull’s coverage of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (Girls/ People). Bull also received the award for Excellence in Writing.

KLCC news anchor Love Cross was recognized for Excellence in Sound for her piece, Sounds from the Ballgame: Emeralds Return to PK Park. Cross’ work also topped the competition’s Newscast category, which included contributions from Brian Bull, Tiffany Eckert, and Tom Banse.

“In a time when local voices and headlines are growing more faint, KLCC news is deepening its commitment to factual, inclusive journalism,” added KLCC General Manager, Jim Rondeau. “We’re glowing over this recognition of our team and very proud of the spirit that motivates them to deliver a timely snapshot of our region—day after day.”

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

