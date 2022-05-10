© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

KLCC scores fourth consecutive "Overall Excellence" honor from RTDNA, as annual regional Murrow Awards announced

KLCC | By KLCC ,
Rachael McDonald
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM PDT
KLCCMurrowCollage2022v2.jpg
Kathy Aney, Brian Bull, Christiana Rainbow Plews; Melorie Begay; Margaret Bull; Rachael McDonald
/
Underscore.news, KLCC
Images from 2022's award-winning coverage, clockwise from top L: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women; Star Trek musical "Arena Gorn Superstar"; Chief Rainbow Plews after Holiday Farm Fire; Burger Truck Brawl; Eugene 4J community stands up against racism; Jingle Dress Project; Transportation Sec. Peter Buttigieg visits Eugene; Rawlin Strike kicks off.

KLCC is pleased to announce it has been recognized with five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA).

“It means so much to get the recognition of our journalistic peers in this prestigious competition,” said KLCC News Director, Rachael McDonald. “As a public radio station, we are very fortunate and grateful to have listener support, which helps make our work possible.”

For the fourth consecutive year, KLCC was recognized for Overall Excellence in the Small Market Radio Division for Region 1, including Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. The entry included a newscast by Love Cross, and reporting by Brian Bull, Rachael McDonald, Chris Lehman, Melorie Begay, Tiffany Eckert, and Aubrey Bulkeley.

The individual honors included Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for reporter Brian Bull’s coverage of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (Girls/ People). Bull also received the award for Excellence in Writing.

KLCC news anchor Love Cross was recognized for Excellence in Sound for her piece, Sounds from the Ballgame:  Emeralds Return to PK Park. Cross’ work also topped the competition’s Newscast category, which included contributions from Brian Bull, Tiffany Eckert, and Tom Banse.

“In a time when local voices and headlines are growing more faint, KLCC news is deepening its commitment to factual, inclusive journalism,” added KLCC General Manager, Jim Rondeau. “We’re glowing over this recognition of our team and very proud of the spirit that motivates them to deliver a timely snapshot of our region—day after day.”

Regional winners will go on to compete in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

News
KLCC
KLCC 89.7 FM is a public radio station in Eugene Oregon, licensed to Lane Community College.
See stories by KLCC
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content