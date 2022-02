The Eugene Emeralds were back in town this past weekend. The Ems’ 2020 season was canceled at the start of the pandemic, which meant fans hadn’t seen them take the field in 620 days. KLCC’s Love Cross went to the ballpark and brings us sounds from the game.

The Ems hosted the Hillsboro Hops in the four-game homestand. The Ems took the series 3-1.

Credit Love Cross / KLCC / KLCC

Credit Love Cross / KLCC / KLCC

Credit Love Cross / KLCC / KLCC

Copyright 2021, KLCC