KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers, Drew Roslund, Overseer of the Overleaf Lodge & Spa and The Fireside Motel in Yachats

A Conversation With Drew Roslund, Overseer of the Overleaf Lodge & Spa and Oregon Rainmakers Host, Michael Dunne

Drew and Kristin Roslund are overseers of both Overleaf Lodge & Spa and The Fireside Motel in Yachats. 26 years ago, they built Overleaf Lodge on the oceanfront lot just north of The Fireside, which Drew’s parents then owned. They operate both properties with a deep commitment to the land and the residents of the area.

Drew has become a regional expert on the history of Yachats, its flora and fauna, and he shares his knowledge in an engaging and compelling way. Kristin and Drew advocate for the restoration and conservation of the land and natural resources of the area, including through donations to the Cape Perpetua Collaborative and to View the Future – 804 Trail restoration and maintenance.

The Roslund’s also understand the need to take care of their employees. To that end they have built RV pads and tiny homes on their property so that some of their employees have a place to live in the incredibly expensive market that is the Oregon Coast.

Drew is on the board of the Oregon Coast Visitors Association and plays a key leadership role in encouraging and nurturing tourism on the coast.