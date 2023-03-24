A Better Death: How People Can Take More Control Over End-Of-Life

Oregon On The Record spoke with experts about death and dying, specifically how attitudes about death are changing in our society and how many people are taking more control in end-of-life decisions.

We talked to Geoff Sugarman, the Political Director of Oregon’s historic Death with Dignity Organization which pioneered the effort to allow terminal patients to choose how to end their life. We also talked to two local leaders of hospice facilities Rebecca Heigl of Cascade Health and Dr. Patrick Tandigan of PeaceHealth to learn how this end-of-life program is continuing to gain in popularity.

Amy May, a Death Doula and founder of Sacred Phases told us about how her role in supporting an individual facing death can help bring about profound peace and even joy. And we discussed the idea of a good death with Tatiana Parfiniuk-Talesnick, a health reporter with the Eugene Register Guard who has interviewed both practitioners and those facing their own death.

For more information about our guests and their organizations, please see the following links:

Death With Dignity

Cascade Health

PeaceHealth Hospice

Sacred Phases