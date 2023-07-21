Artificial Intelligence: Problem or Promise?

On Oregon On The Record, a group of professors and business experts discussed the brave new world of artificial intelligence in our society.

Experts from the University of Oregon including Assistant Professor of Philosophy Ramón Alvarado; Senior Computer Science Instructor Phil Colbert; Clinical Professor within the College of Law Rebekah Hanley and also a local business owner Todd Edman – Founder of Pollinate an enterprise food interface company discussed the incredible benefits, and challenges of AI.

The group talked about the fact that artificial intelligence can provide major benefits to humanity in the form of scientific, societal and economic advancement. Yet, they also discussed concerns like bias, cheating and human replacement and the important steps we as a society must take in order to prevent the negative side effects of AI.

In many ways, the use of AI will continue to expand, and these experts predict it will become even more ubiquitous among users in almost every aspect of life.

