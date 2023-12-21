Better or Worse? 2023, The Year That Was

It’s the end of the year and a good time for reflection over the past 12 months. 2023 is closing out, and many people ask themselves, am I better off today than a year ago?

For many, it’s a surprisingly difficult question to answer. It’s hard to get a read on the local and national economy, and it seemed like for every good news story you heard about in 2023, there was an equally bad one. Additionally, it sure seems like we live in an era where it’s just easier to be pessimistic – about almost everything.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, you’re going to hear from a wide range of experts who’ll put the past year in context as we seek to determine – was it a good year or bad? From the state’s employment economist who’s changed his mind about the probability of a recession, to local experts on the business, political and media landscape, to a professor who studies the very idea of happiness, you’ll get a far-reaching synopsis on the kind of year 2023 turned out to be.

Our guests on the show included:

· Josh Lehner with the State Office of Economic Analysis

· Chris Pietsch of the Register Guard

· Tiffany Edwards of the Eugene Chamber and Jack Weigler of Praxis Political

· And professor David McCormick of the U of O



