Lane County Crash: How The County is Trying To Reduce Fatal Car Accidents from its All-Time High

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we speak with Becky Taylor, Senior Transportation Planner and a member of Lane County’s Fatal Crash Investigation Team as well as Devon Ashbridge, Public Information Officer for the County.

A decade ago, Lane County had the most fatal crashes in the state. As such the County created this new team to align County departments in working toward zero deaths within Lane County's overall transportation system.

A decade on, the results are mixed. Lane County is still very high compared to other counties in fatal crashes, but education, enforcement and engineering strategies are beginning to make a difference.

