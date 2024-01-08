© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Lane County Crash: How The County is Trying To Reduce Fatal Car Accidents from its All-Time High

By Michael Dunne
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Michael Jin
Unsplash
Michael Jin

On this edition of Oregon On The Record we speak with Becky Taylor, Senior Transportation Planner and a member of Lane County’s Fatal Crash Investigation Team as well as Devon Ashbridge, Public Information Officer for the County.

A decade ago, Lane County had the most fatal crashes in the state. As such the County created this new team to align County departments in working toward zero deaths within Lane County's overall transportation system.

A decade on, the results are mixed. Lane County is still very high compared to other counties in fatal crashes, but education, enforcement and engineering strategies are beginning to make a difference.

Link to the County Fatal Crash Investigation Team page.

Lane County Fatal Crash Investigation Team

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes