Kit Lacy, Bird Curator at Cascade Raptor Center On Her Unique Job

On This edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Kit Lacy, the Bird Curator at Eugene’s Cascade Raptor Center about her very unusual job and how she goes about doing it. The falcons, hawks, owls and eagles at the center are not just birds of prey, but truly her friends, and clients and they all work together toward the goal of creating an environment of trust and collaboration.

Lacy didn’t start out studying and working with birds of prey. During her graduate studies at the U of O, she was all about the study of lizards. But after visiting the center, and seeing these amazing creatures, she was hooked. I went up to the center to chat with Lacey in her favorite environment.

Show links:

Cascade Raptor Center

