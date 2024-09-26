Different Abilities: Eugene diner hires people who struggle to find work

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, people with disabilities are twice as likely to be unemployed that people without. And that doesn’t even take into consideration the people with disabilities who aren’t even in the labor force at all.

But one local restaurant owner is trying in a small way to change that.

Abilities Diner and Bakery of Eugene is a relative new restaurant whose staff is made up of people who struggle to get jobs.

As owner Juliann Fitzgerald, who got the idea from her own son who struggled to find work because of a disability, says: "We offer jobs to those who have disabilities and have encountered difficulty finding work elsewhere. We try to focus on their abilities, not their disabilities... hence the name."

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Fitzgerald on her restaurant and why hiring those with differing abilities is something that other businesses should actively pursue.