In Media we trust? Right now, not so much

By Michael Dunne
Published October 2, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Both presidential candidates have low ratings when it comes to trust. Congress gets even lower marks.

But when it comes to public mistrust – the media is often at the top of the list.

Today on the show, you’re going to hear from Professor Seth Lewis, the head of the University of Oregon’s Journalism School about why the public currently trusts the media so much less then other institutions and how we got to this point.

In many ways, the proliferation of media outlets, the fierce competition for eyeballs and the ways in which politicians teach their constituencies to distrust reporters all contribute to this issue.

And while many people might not cry any tears for the lack of respect journalists get, it is inarguable that mistrust of the media can lead to some very sad outcomes for our society and our democracy.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
