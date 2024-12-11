Fake News(paper): How AI took over an Oregon publication

Since 1876, generations of reporters at the Ashland Daily Tidings have been writing and publishing news for the southern Oregon Community. But since 2023, someone else has posted news to the paper's website, or more accurately, something has posted news.

Its been found out that the Daily Tidings, which shut down in 2023, has been artificially operating as a news site, by bots and AI stealing the work of actual reporters.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Ryan Haas at OPB who broke this story and hear how its more than just a scam, but a real wake up call around local journalism itself.

And you’ll also hear about a new study from OSU which links loneliness as a huge cause of insomnia, even more so than addiction to our screens.

