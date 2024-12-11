© 2024 KLCC

Fake News(paper): How AI took over an Oregon publication

By Michael Dunne
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Since 1876, generations of reporters at the Ashland Daily Tidings have been writing and publishing news for the southern Oregon Community. But since 2023, someone else has posted news to the paper's website, or more accurately, something has posted news.

Its been found out that the Daily Tidings, which shut down in 2023, has been artificially operating as a news site, by bots and AI stealing the work of actual reporters.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Ryan Haas at OPB who broke this story and hear how its more than just a scam, but a real wake up call around local journalism itself.

And you’ll also hear about a new study from OSU which links loneliness as a huge cause of insomnia, even more so than addiction to our screens.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
