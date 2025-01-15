The last flight: Local organization searching for Amelia Earhart

Even if you aren’t a baseball fan, you know who Babe Ruth was. Even if you aren’t an art connoisseur you know who Van Gough was. And even if you aren’t a student of aviation history, you know who Amelia Earhart was.

Some names simply transcend time.

Of course, with Earhart, so much of the historical record involves her disappearance over the pacific in 1937.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, Dr. Richard M. Pettigrew, Executive Director of the Eugene-based Archaeological Legacy Institute on the hypothesis of the location of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. If they are right, they could be part of uncovering one of the biggest mysteries of the 20th century. To do that, they plan on embarking on an archeological expedition to a tiny remote island this year and see if their hypothesis is true.

