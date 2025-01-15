© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

The last flight: Local organization searching for Amelia Earhart

By Michael Dunne
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Amelia Earhart
Archaeological Legacy Institute
Amelia Earhart

Even if you aren’t a baseball fan, you know who Babe Ruth was. Even if you aren’t an art connoisseur you know who Van Gough was. And even if you aren’t a student of aviation history, you know who Amelia Earhart was.

Some names simply transcend time.

Of course, with Earhart, so much of the historical record involves her disappearance over the pacific in 1937.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, Dr. Richard M. Pettigrew, Executive Director of the Eugene-based Archaeological Legacy Institute on the hypothesis of the location of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. If they are right, they could be part of uncovering one of the biggest mysteries of the 20th century. To do that, they plan on embarking on an archeological expedition to a tiny remote island this year and see if their hypothesis is true.

Taraia Object Video

Taraia Object Project

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes