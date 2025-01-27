The River's Reach: McKenzie River Trust's vision

If you're new to Eugene, and you like the refreshing taste of the drinking water, you can thank the source – the McKenzie River. Flowing down from the Cascades, the river is critical to our region’s water needs.

And like all critical resources, The river needs protection and much of that comes through the efforts of the McKenzie River Trust. The Trust is a nonprofit land trust formed in 1989 to protect critical habitats and scenic lands in the McKenzie River basin.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Joe Moll, Executive Director of the trust, and learn how they do what they do – including a comprehensive project to work with multiple interests to protect the river. Called the Finn Rock Reach, this project is a collaboration with timber interests to preserve the habitat in large swaths of once logged areas.

