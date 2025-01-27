© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record

The River's Reach: McKenzie River Trust's vision

By Michael Dunne
Published January 27, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Finn Rock Reach, McKenzie River
Steve Smith Photography
Finn Rock Reach, McKenzie River

If you're new to Eugene, and you like the refreshing taste of the drinking water, you can thank the source – the McKenzie River. Flowing down from the Cascades, the river is critical to our region’s water needs.

And like all critical resources, The river needs protection and much of that comes through the efforts of the McKenzie River Trust. The Trust is a nonprofit land trust formed in 1989 to protect critical habitats and scenic lands in the McKenzie River basin.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Joe Moll, Executive Director of the trust, and learn how they do what they do – including a comprehensive project to work with multiple interests to protect the river. Called the Finn Rock Reach, this project is a collaboration with timber interests to preserve the habitat in large swaths of once logged areas.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
