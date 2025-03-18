Smash and grab: A spike in opportunity crime in downtown Eugene

Despite what many national and local politicians say, crime has been on a downward trajectory in the nation and here in Oregon.

Yet, when it happens to you, statistics don’t matter much. Recently, downtown Eugene has seen an uptick in a particularly brazen kind of crime, known as the smash and grab. Businesses in the downtown core have suffered duel acts of vandalism and theft as criminals smashed through doors and windows to grab cash and valuables.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Samantha Pierotti of the Register Guard whose been following this story and Jessie Scarola of Elegant Elephant who was a victim of such a crime.

While both agree the crimes like this are infuriating and wrong, they both also talk empathetically about the situations that lead someone to smash and grab.