Tourism with heart: Local programs for accessibility and environment

Before the Americans with disabilities Act, people who had accessibility issues were often just out of luck. But since that landmark law, reasonable accommodation to those with such issues become a way to provide access throughout the nation.

Even so, challenges still exist and often the ADA is just the starting point for accommodation. On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Samara Phelps and Andy Vobora of Travel Lane County on the ways they work to make indoor and outdoor spaces much more accommodating to people who visit Lane county and wish to take advantage of concerts, sporting events, and our great outdoors.

In the last part of the show, you'll hear from Finn Johnson at the Oregon Coast Visitors Association about a program to help fund environmental sustainability.