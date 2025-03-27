© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Tourism with heart: Local programs for accessibility and environment

By Michael Dunne
Published March 27, 2025 at 2:41 PM PDT
Hayward Field
KLCC
Hayward Field

Before the Americans with disabilities Act, people who had accessibility issues were often just out of luck. But since that landmark law, reasonable accommodation to those with such issues become a way to provide access throughout the nation.

Even so, challenges still exist and often the ADA is just the starting point for accommodation. On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Samara Phelps and Andy Vobora of Travel Lane County on the ways they work to make indoor and outdoor spaces much more accommodating to people who visit Lane county and wish to take advantage of concerts, sporting events, and our great outdoors.

In the last part of the show, you'll hear from Finn Johnson at the Oregon Coast Visitors Association about a program to help fund environmental sustainability.

 

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes