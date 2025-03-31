Oregon's timber industry: Lumbering back?

No industry in Oregon has suffered as much decline over the decades than timber. What was once THE key product in our state is not what it used to be. The fact that our new nicknames of Silicone Forest and Silicone Shire illustrate how tech is seen as our key industry now.

Yet, technology may be a key factor in reviving our timber industry.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Iain Macdonald of the TallWood Design Institute and Tom DeLuca, Dean of the OSU College of Forestry about how technology in the form of Mass Timber is leading to a resurgence in the timber industry here in Oregon.

Aimed to both collaborate and compete with steel and concrete, Mass Timber is a renewable resource that can build structures that are getting taller and more robust than once thought possible.