© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon's timber industry: Lumbering back?

By Michael Dunne
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:46 PM PDT
Seismic testing of a 3-story mass timber structure at OSU’s Emmerson Advanced Wood Products Lab, Corvallis.
Oregon State University
Seismic testing of a 3-story mass timber structure at OSU’s Emmerson Advanced Wood Products Lab, Corvallis.

No industry in Oregon has suffered as much decline over the decades than timber. What was once THE key product in our state is not what it used to be. The fact that our new nicknames of Silicone Forest and Silicone Shire illustrate how tech is seen as our key industry now.

Yet, technology may be a key factor in reviving our timber industry.

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Iain Macdonald of the TallWood Design Institute and Tom DeLuca, Dean of the OSU College of Forestry about how technology in the form of Mass Timber is leading to a resurgence in the timber industry here in Oregon.

Aimed to both collaborate and compete with steel and concrete, Mass Timber is a renewable resource that can build structures that are getting taller and more robust than once thought possible.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes