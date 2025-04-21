Trans-action: Corvallis sanctuary law and other transgender protections

Perhaps no group has been more vilified by the Trump Administration than people who identify as transgender. The federal government has been pushing them out of athletics and education and many people are now saying "enough."

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Corvallis City Council Member Alison Bowden, and Professor Susan M. Shaw, of Oregon State University, about efforts in Corvallis to fight back against anti-transgender sentiment.

In Corvallis, the ordinance acts like current law which helps protect undocumented people from ICE raids, to help protect transgender people from harassment.

Professor Shaw is an expert on gender issues and talks about what is happening to the entire LGBTQ+ community and where the pushback is occurring – locally and nationally.

