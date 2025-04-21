© 2025 KLCC

Trans-action: Corvallis sanctuary law and other transgender protections

By Michael Dunne
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:42 PM PDT
Perhaps no group has been more vilified by the Trump Administration than people who identify as transgender. The federal government has been pushing them out of athletics and education and many people are now saying "enough."

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from Corvallis City Council Member Alison Bowden, and Professor Susan M. Shaw, of Oregon State University, about efforts in Corvallis to fight back against anti-transgender sentiment.

In Corvallis, the ordinance acts like current law which helps protect undocumented people from ICE raids, to help protect transgender people from harassment.

Professor Shaw is an expert on gender issues and talks about what is happening to the entire LGBTQ+ community and where the pushback is occurring – locally and nationally.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
